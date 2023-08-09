Medical Moment: Treating congenital heart defects in adults

(WNDU) - Each year, more than 40,000 people are born with congenital heart defects.

New procedures, technologies, and medications ar helping people live longer than ever before. In fact, according to the American Heart Association, there are more adults in the U.S. living with congenital heart defects than children.

Now, the latest procedure is giving adults an even greater chance at living a long, healthy life.

Just doing something as simple as walking her dogs, Remy and Josie, is something Stacey Zvokel couldn’t easily do a few years ago.

“I’m outta breath when I go up and down the stairs,” Zvokel said.

Stacey was born with a bicuspid aortic valve. Stacey’s aortic valve had two flaps instead of three, making it difficult for her heart to pump blood into the body.

“I had significant blockage where the blood flow was not coming in, which put me at risk for heart failure,” Zvokel said.

She needed an aortic valve replacement.

“Stacey fits into the Ross category perfectly ‘cause she’s a young, active female who doesn’t want to be on any coagulation and wants to live a long time,” said Dr. William Brinkman, a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Dr. Brinkman says it’s only the operation that replaces the diseased aortic valve with the patient’s own tissue.

“We are basically taking your pulmonary valve and moving it over to where the aortic valve was,” Dr. Brinkman explained. “The beauty of the Ross procedure is the only aortic valve replacement where you have your own living tissue still functioning as a valve.”

Studies show that the Ross procedure has a lower risk of stroke or clots forming, and it has better long-term outcome compared to conventional aortic valve replacement.

“It’s the only valve replacement with a long-term survival parallels the survival of the average American population, which is remarkable,” Dr. Brinkman said.

Ross saved Stacey’s heart and changed her life.

“I realized, ‘Oh my word, I feel so good.’ I didn’t realize how bad I actually felt until I got better,” Stacey recalled.

The ideal patient for the Ross procedure is fit and under 50. Other techniques include the use of a mechanical valve, but that can wear out sooner.

