Advertise With Us

Make-A-Wish helps young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day

Make-A-Wish helped a young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Make-A-Wish helped a young boy join the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

WTOC reports that Mark Lane, 10, made the trip to Georgia from Massachusetts to live out his dream of becoming a Savannah Banana.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip possible for Mark and his family.

Mark reportedly has a rare seizure disorder and is among just a handful of people in the world diagnosed with it.

His mother says he can have up to 300 seizures a day and there are no approved treatments for the condition by the Food and Drug Administration.

But Mark loves his sports. His mother said it allows him to cope with his disorder while also gaining a catchy nickname.

“He likes soccer and baseball and he has a nickname of Swaggy,” the boy’s mother said. “People just started calling him Swaggy and it stuck. He always wears his sunglasses.”

As part of the festivities, Mark got a chance to participate in media day and take part in a Savanah Bananas game as a fellow team member.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are currently limited, but crime tape is surrounding a home in the 800 block of Amhurst...
Child in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Cory Schutz
Former Wawasee AD charged after allegedly exposing himself to teen in Culver’s drive-thru
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase Wednesday evening
What comes next for Michigan City after decision to close Indiana State Prison
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase Wednesday evening
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds...
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion
1 killed, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County on Aug. 8, 2023.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to...
US Navy sailor’s mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says