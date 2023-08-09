John Glenn School Corp. welcomes students back to class

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The John Glenn School Corporation welcomed back close to 2,000 students on Wednesday for their first day of school!

The school district is based in Walkerton and North Liberty. Superintendent Chris Winchell says they are fully staffed with bus drivers and teachers.

“We’ve been able to expand some programming to provide smaller class sizes, more small group instruction, and then also challenge our kids with more high ability programming and college preparatory programming,” Winchell said.

Every teacher just received a $100 gift from the Public Education Foundation.

Winchell says they have a 100% graduation rate and nationally recognized art and FFA program.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.