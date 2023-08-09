Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Overnight

Showers and some storms are expected to move into Michiana after sunset.
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: We’ll begin the morning cool and dry, watching for increasing cloud cover through the week as a new weather system moves into Michiana bringing rain chances around sunset, continuing into the overnight. Rain chances 30% in the afternoon increasing to 80% overnight. High 82F. Winds SW 5-10.

THURSDAY: AM fog is expected with the exiting rain keeping morning humidity high. We’ll clear the clouds, but remain cool into the afternoon with mostly clear skies. Low 64F. High 79F. Winds N 10-15.

FRIDAY: Rain chances return into the evening with another round of showers and storms. Rain chances 40% in the afternoon, increasing to 70% overnight. Low 60F. High 82F. Winds SW 10-15.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Small rain chances continue into Saturday morning as Friday’s system moves out of Michiana, with near average temperatures all weekend long and remaining clear of rain chances until the next workweek begins. Temps are expected to remain close to or below average through next week with a few, small rain chances. No severe weather currently expected.

Showers and some storms are expected to move into Michiana after sunset.
