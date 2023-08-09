Elkhart police warning residents about return of warrant phone scam

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is warning residents that a warrant phone scam has returned to the area.

Police say scammers are pretending to be police and are calling people in the Elkhart area about alleged “warrants” or fines. Scammers are telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay them through apps to have the warrants/fines lifted or “resolved.”

According to police, scammers can disguise their real number and make it appear on the caller ID as if they are calling from a local number or even the police department’s number. This practice is called “spoofing,” and police are telling you not to fall for it.

The Elkhart Police Department wants to remind you they will never call you to request money or gift cards to have a warrant removed.

If you receive a call like this, police say you should hang up. If you’re unsure, you should call your local law enforcement agency or the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 for verification.

