Elkhart police warning residents about return of warrant phone scam

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is warning residents that a warrant phone scam has returned to the area.

Police say scammers are pretending to be police and are calling people in the Elkhart area about alleged “warrants” or fines. Scammers are telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay them through apps to have the warrants/fines lifted or “resolved.”

According to police, scammers can disguise their real number and make it appear on the caller ID as if they are calling from a local number or even the police department’s number. This practice is called “spoofing,” and police are telling you not to fall for it.

The Elkhart Police Department wants to remind you they will never call you to request money or gift cards to have a warrant removed.

If you receive a call like this, police say you should hang up. If you’re unsure, you should call your local law enforcement agency or the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 for verification.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brandywine football stays committed to triple option offense

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Elkhart police warning residents about return of warrant phone scam

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

25 Coachmen motorhomes from Middlebury head to ‘Yellowstone’ charity event on Aug. 9, 2023.

25 Coachmen motorhomes from Middlebury head to ‘Yellowstone’ charity event

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A caravan of 25 motorhomes left the Coachmen plant in Middlebury today and headed to a star-studded charity event in Montana.

News

18-year-old identified as victim in Elkhart house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Back To School

Argos superintendent discusses hopes, improvements for new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Our own Tricia Sloma caught up with Ned Speicher as students made their way back to the classroom Wednesday.

News

More former patients sue Landmark Recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Argos superintendent discusses hopes, improvements for new school year

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Police: 19-year-old charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 1-year-old cousin

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wednesday’s Child: Carolyn close to aging out

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Medical Moment: Treating congenital heart defects in adults

Updated: 2 hours ago