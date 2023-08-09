Advertise With Us

Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are currently limited, but crime tape is surrounding a home in the 800 block of Amhurst...
Child in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Cory Schutz
Former Wawasee AD charged after allegedly exposing himself to teen in Culver’s drive-thru
Officials investigate the scene of Monday evening's truck-bicycle accident at the intersection...
Bicyclist dies in Kosciusko County crash
3 injured in shooting at Prosper Apartments
Investigation underway after man, dog found dead in Elkhart house fire

Latest News

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver...
Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car
Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver...
Man fatally struck by car while sleeping in apartment's parking garage
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County
South Bend child in critical condition after shooting