Bridgman Open-Air Market to host cornhole tournament

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Looking to put your cornhole skills to the test?

The Bridgman Open-Air Market will be hosting a cornhole tournament on Sunday, Aug. 13th, at 9:00 a.m. Team-entry tickets are $20, with proceeds going to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Event organizers say the tournament is being held as a way to bring the community together for a good cause.

“Our market isn’t just a farmers’ market, but a collective family of vendors that strive to better our community,” says Roseann Stachowiak, market manager. “Our market vendors and board of directors came together and decided, based on the continued popularity of the game, that a cornhole tournament that benefits a cause we can all rally around was a perfect fit. We hope the public joins us, and helps continue the positive impact The Wounded Warrior project has on the lives of those who were willing to sacrifice everything. Whatever amount we raise, we know it will have a great impact on the lives of not only our Veterans, but on each of us as we continue to give back to our community.”

Those interested in playing can easily do so by contacting co-host DeYoung Legacy Company at DeYoungLegacyCompany@gmail.com. Donations to the event can also be made by clicking here.

The Bridgman Open-Air Market, located in the United Federal Credit Union parking lot on the corner of Lake Street and Red Arrow Highway.

