Brandywine football sparked by new excitement

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - With the addition of high school teams in Michigan starting their preseason camps, football season is in full swing in Michiana.

Teams like Brandywine were on day two of practices on Tuesday.

Second year head coach Justin Kinzie is injecting a new life into the Bobcat program in unique ways, starting “Midnight Madness.” For the first time in program history, the team took the field under the lights just at the stroke of midnight on Monday, which marked the first day of the MHSAA fall athletic camps.

The Bobcats also unveiled new uniforms for the 2023 season. 16 Sports asked the team how they liked the new changes.

“It’s been great”, said senior Josh Patrolia. “It makes everything exciting seeing the new stuff. You feel good, you play good with all the new jerseys and stuff, and ‘Midnight Madness’ was a lot of fun.”

“We just had to do some exciting things,” Kinzie added. “We just had to do some thing to get people excited. We had the ‘Midnight Madness,’ which was an awesome experience. Just anything we can do to get a little bit of buzz so that I can get more bodies on my sideline, and anything we can do to get the juices flowing is going to help in the end.”

Brandywine opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 18, against Watervliet.

