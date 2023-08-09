Argos superintendent discusses hopes, improvements for new school year

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - More than a dozen school districts in Michiana returned to classroom Wednesday morning, including the Argos Dragons in Marshall County!

Our own Tricia Sloma caught up with Superintendent Ned Speicher, who is pleased to see enrollment numbers climb at Argos Community Schools.

“Last year, we were up 20-some percent,” Speicher said. “We’re looking probably another 10% this year and all our buildings are full. Our classrooms are full, and that’s really a good problem to have. We welcome all the new students.”

Inside the classroom, the district is working hard to improve test scores that took a hit during the pandemic. Speicher said they’ve added teaching specialists to classrooms, but one of the most effective strategies is keeping class sizes low.

As for athletics, Speicher is hoping to see continued success on the soccer field.

“Soccer is sort of king and queen here, and our girls and boys have been very successful with it over the years,” he said. “Kids in Argos just grow up playing soccer and loving soccer and we’ve had a lot of success. We’ve had a lot of big-time tournaments in the state, and our girls have been in the state championship several times in the last few years. Our boys have been there twice, won a state championship a few years ago.

“So yes, every year they think, ‘Hey, we’ve got an opportunity.’ So, we’ll see what this year brings,” he added.

The district is also looking forward to future improvement projects and will be enjoying a brand-new cafeteria this school year.

“It’s about twice the capacity of what it had,” Speicher said.

When asked about his favorite cafeteria lunch, Speicher’s answer may surprise you. He said everyone loves Argos’ cookies!

