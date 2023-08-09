Another lawsuit filed by former Landmark Recovery patients

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Landmark Recovery is hit with its second lawsuit in three weeks after 10 former patients of the Bluffton treatment center are suing the company.

The four-count civil complaint filed in Wells County accuses the company of endangering the patients, who “sustained substantially serious and debilitating personal injuries” due to Landmark’s negligence.

When elaborating on claims of Premise Liability, the former Bluffton patients and their Crossen Law Firm attorneys said Landmark Recovery allowed patients to live in unsafe conditions that allegedly included the presence of black mold, caved-in ceilings, broken air conditioners, insect infestations, broken shower drains, and septic issues.

The lawsuit also states the company allegedly failed to clean up vomit and feces from patients, despite knowing their rooms were contaminated.

Additionally, patients claimed Landmark Recovery knew about and failed to intervene when “other staff and/or residents” were sexually assaulting others within the Bluffton treatment center.

The company is also accused of knowingly allowing Bluffton patients to be served inadequate meals and drinks, as some patients allegedly went days “without food or beverage.”

The lawsuit states: “Defendant breached their duty owed to Plaintiffs by failing to maintain Praxis and its premises in a reasonably safe and secure manner for its residents, including the Plaintiffs.”

The 10 patients in the suit are calling for punitive damages against Landmark Recovery.

Two weeks ago, state health officials revoked the licenses at three Indiana Landmark facilities, including the rehab center in Bluffton.

