86-year-old Michiana man prepares for bucket list helicopter ride

On Saturday, 86-year-old Michael Stephen, a resident at Cedarhurst of Edison Lakes, will be able to cross one item off said list as he embarks on a helicopter ride up in South Haven with a few friends!

Michael’s son will also be joining him on the adventure, and Michael told 16 News Now he’s not nervous at all.

“It’s something that I’ve never done before. I’ve been in many different airplanes in the course of my life and smaller ones too, piper cub, and so this is something I’ve always wanted to do. So, I think this is a good time for me to do it,” Michael said.

Michael’s wish was made possible by a new program from Cedarhurst Senior Living. The staff says they hope to make more wishes come true in the future!

