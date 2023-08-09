28 more former patients added to lawsuit against Landmark Recovery

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit originally filed by nine former patients of a troubled rehab facility in Mishawaka has grown to more than four times that original number.

In an amendment filed Tuesday night, 28 additional former patients of Landmark Recovery were added to the lawsuit filed late last month in St. Joseph County Superior Court, bringing the number of names in the suit to 37.

The lawsuit claims that patients at the facility on Bodnar Boulevard, which was ordered to be shut down after having its license revoked, sustained “serious and debilitating personal injuries” through endangerment, medical malpractice, and negligence.

The suit also claims Landmark Recovery violated both federal and state health department rules relating to patient supervision and allegedly failed to prevent illegal drugs from getting into the rehab center.

The four-count civil complaint against Landmark Recovery calls for compensatory and punitive damages for failing to provide adequate medical care and treat patients for addiction.

The Mishawaka location has been under fire since three deaths were reported there in July. As those death investigations have unfolded, numerous allegations of misconduct at the facility have surfaced.

Employees at the Mishawaka facility were furloughed on July 31, with operations halting on Aug. 3.

The rehab facility is currently under investigation by county, state, and federal entities.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

