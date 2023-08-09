25 Coachmen motorhomes from Middlebury head to ‘Yellowstone’ charity event

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A caravan of 25 motorhomes left the Coachmen plant in Middlebury today and headed to a star-studded charity event in Montana.

The event is being arranged by actor Cole Hauser who plays Rip Wheeler in the TV series “Yellowstone.”

Hauser bought one Coachmen Encore and rented two dozen more as part of his planned Bourbon and Bonfires events that will be held on a ranch in Montana near the Yellowstone River over three separate weekends.

“To have this opportunity, to be the one selected from, from all the OEM’s that could have been selected, we’re just so proud to be here,” said Coachmen’s Alvin Hambshoe. “I think the units will stand tall themselves, the people got behind it, the employees got behind it.

Bourbon and Bonfires calls for visiting guests to enjoy barbecue, horseback riding, fishing and live entertainment. “We heard some rumblings on some pretty big actors are going to be there,” said Coachman’s Mike Kaiser. “I heard rumblings of Matthew McConaughey, like I said, we won’t know until we get there.”

Getting there will take about 1,500 miles of driving in 25 motor homes that each get between three and six miles a gallon.

