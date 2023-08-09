2023 Michigan primary election results

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The election results are in for a few Michigan counties!

Tuesday was a primary election day for Berrien, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties, with a handful of issues on the ballot this August.

Benton Harbor Commissioner at Large

Five people ran for commissioner at large in Benton Harbor. These top four will move on to the November general election.

Mary Alice Adams

Edward Isom

Emma Kinnard

Shaquille Turner

Chikaming Township Road Millage Proposal

Voters in Chikaming Township have approved an extension on the township’s road millage through August 2028.

Lake Michigan College Charter Millage Renewal

Voters in Berrien and Van Buren counties are being asked to approve a 20-year millage renewal to continue to fund Lake Michigan College’s training programs.

If approved, the millage would be capped at 0.8804 mill for 20 years through 2043, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium. As of 2 a.m., the vote appears to be in favor of the millage renewal, with 75% of the vote in.

Three Rivers Mayor

Thomas Lowry and Vernis Mims Jr. will move on and face off in the November general election for the non-partisan Three Rivers mayoral seat.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.