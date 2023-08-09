2023 Michigan primary election results
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The election results are in for a few Michigan counties!
Tuesday was a primary election day for Berrien, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties, with a handful of issues on the ballot this August.
Benton Harbor Commissioner at Large
Five people ran for commissioner at large in Benton Harbor. These top four will move on to the November general election.
- Mary Alice Adams
- Edward Isom
- Emma Kinnard
- Shaquille Turner
Chikaming Township Road Millage Proposal
Voters in Chikaming Township have approved an extension on the township’s road millage through August 2028.
Lake Michigan College Charter Millage Renewal
Voters in Berrien and Van Buren counties are being asked to approve a 20-year millage renewal to continue to fund Lake Michigan College’s training programs.
If approved, the millage would be capped at 0.8804 mill for 20 years through 2043, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium. As of 2 a.m., the vote appears to be in favor of the millage renewal, with 75% of the vote in.
Three Rivers Mayor
Thomas Lowry and Vernis Mims Jr. will move on and face off in the November general election for the non-partisan Three Rivers mayoral seat.
