1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A one-car crash in Newberg Township has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Elkhart woman and left a man critically injured.

According to the Michigan State Police, Niles state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Line Road and Corey Lake Road around 11:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that an SUV, a Chevy Trailblazer, lost control and struck a tree, resulting in both occupants being ejected and suffering life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the 23-year-old woman later died from her injuries. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Jones, Mich., remains in critical condition.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash; however, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor. Evidence shows seatbelts were not worn by either occupant.

An investigation is underway.

The map of the SUV crash location. (WNDU)

