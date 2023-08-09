Advertise With Us

1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A one-car crash in Newberg Township has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Elkhart woman and left a man critically injured.

According to the Michigan State Police, Niles state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Line Road and Corey Lake Road around 11:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that an SUV, a Chevy Trailblazer, lost control and struck a tree, resulting in both occupants being ejected and suffering life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the 23-year-old woman later died from her injuries. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Jones, Mich., remains in critical condition.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash; however, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor. Evidence shows seatbelts were not worn by either occupant.

An investigation is underway.

The map of the SUV crash location.
The map of the SUV crash location.(WNDU)

