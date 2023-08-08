Vandals allegedly target Diamond Lake Golf Course

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a major mess left behind by an alleged group of vandals.

It happened at the Diamond Lake Golf Course in Cassopolis.

According to the golf course’s Facebook page, the damage was done to the number seven tee, and divots were left on the green for number eight. Even the course’s Christmas Tree was run over by a golf cart.

“People, I don’t know if they see it on social media, but they run carts into each other; they’re riding on top of them; people think it’s funny, but it’s not funny. They do donuts and tear our turf up and cost us a lot of money, but more than that, it’s just disrespectful to us, and it hurts us very much,” said Bill Loux, general manager.

Bill says on a positive note he is thankful to see all of the young people who treat the golf course with respect and encourages them to keep coming.

