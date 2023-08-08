3 injured in shooting at Prosper Apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on South Bend’s east side.

Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Rue DeVille Lane at Prosper Apartments to investigate reported gunfire. While they were on the scene, three victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds walked into Memorial Hospital.

None of the victims’ injuries are life-threatening.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SBPD at 574-235-9201 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also leave an anonymous tip through their website.

