South Bend man at center of ACLU lawsuit on Indiana’s police ‘encroachment’ law

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana says it filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of a citizen journalist from South Bend, claiming Indiana’s new 25-foot “encroachment” law violated his constitutional right to observe and record the police.

The new law, which went into effect on July 1, prohibits a person from knowingly or intentionally approaching within 25 feet of a police officer after the officer has ordered them to stop. According to our sister station WTHR, it is classified as a Class C misdemeanor.

The ACLU of Indiana says the plaintiff, Donald Nicodemus, is a citizen journalist who lives in South Bend and monitors the activity of public-safety personnel — primarily the South Bend Police Department. Nicodemus regularly posts videos to his YouTube channel “Freedom 2 Film,” which has more than 24,500 subscribers as of Tuesday afternoon.

The ACLU of Indiana alleges South Bend police have enforced the new law against Nicodemus to prevent him from getting close enough to observe and record their activities.

“The unbridled discretion given to law enforcement officers by the new 25-foot law allows for, and invites content and viewpoint-based discrimination,” said Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana, in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “This gives police officers unchecked authority to prohibit citizens from approaching within 25 feet of the officers to observe their actions, even if the actions of the citizens are not and will not interfere with the police.”

According to the ACLU of Indiana’s complaint, Nicodemus was observing and recording an area of police activity on July 20, allegedly much further than 25 feet from the area, while live streaming the event to his YouTube channel. “He was not interfering in any way with the police investigation,” the lawsuit complaint alleges.

The edited video reportedly recorded by Nicodemus seems to show an officer was stepping off what he allegedly indicated was 25 feet from the location where Nicodemus and other observers were standing and told them that they had to move farther away from the police activity.

At this point, Nicodemus was already unable to observe and record the scene, according to the ACLU.

After approximately 12 minutes, the lawsuit complaint alleges another police officer approached Nicodemus and others who were gathered at the “25 foot” point and said that this was his crime scene, and that everyone had to move back another 25 feet.

According to the ACLU, the officer then threatened those on the corner, including Nicodemus, would go to jail if they did not move back another 25 feet, stating that there was a “new law.”

“The right of citizens to observe and record the police is a critical check and balance,” said Katie Blair, advocacy and public policy director at the ACLU of Indiana, in the press release. “Whether it’s a traffic stop, a police response to a mental health crisis, or other police-community interactions, community members cannot hold police officers accountable if they cannot observe what is going on.”

