Sam Hartman named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has been added to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s best quarterback.

The watch list, which was announced Tuesday, features 35 quarterbacks from 35 different schools.

The Davey O’Brien Award has been around since 1981, but it has never been won by a Notre Dame quarterback.

Last week, Hartman was also named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best player in college football.

The graduate transfer threw for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns last season at Wake Forest. He is the ACC’s career leader in touchdown passes, throwing for 110 over five seasons with the Demon Deacons.

