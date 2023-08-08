Sam Hartman named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has been added to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s best quarterback.

The watch list, which was announced Tuesday, features 35 quarterbacks from 35 different schools.

The Davey O’Brien Award has been around since 1981, but it has never been won by a Notre Dame quarterback.

Last week, Hartman was also named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best player in college football.

The graduate transfer threw for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns last season at Wake Forest. He is the ACC’s career leader in touchdown passes, throwing for 110 over five seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

ND’s potential backup QBs discuss approach during fall camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The options are sophomore Steve Angeli or freshman Kenny Minchey.

Notre Dame

Last Line of Defense: Irish safeties return lots of experience

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Josh Bode
The Irish looked to the transfer portal this off-season to help fill out their safety position, and they say the increased competition is bringing the best out of everybody.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason coaches poll

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish will certainly get their fair share of chances to prove themselves and improve that ranking, as they will face three teams who are currently ranked in the coaches top 10.

Notre Dame

Gino Guidugli and Sam Hartman

Guidugli, Hartman establish strong relationship in fall camp

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Sam Hartman talked about his new QB coach and how they relate so much.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football unveils uniforms for Ireland game

Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame will wear a custom uniform that looks much like its current home uniforms, but with a couple of noticeable tweaks.

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman still getting familiar with ND’s playbook, personnel

Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Hartman admitted it’ll be a season-long effort.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis plays during the second half of an NCAA college football...

Former ND receiver Avery Davis signs with Detroit Lions

Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Davis went undrafted after missing his entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Notre Dame

Irish get physical at Saturday’s preseason practice

Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:52 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
16 Sports got a chance to see some one-on-one drills that they usually do after our cameras leave.

Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman discusses shifted approach to 2nd season as head coach

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Freeman touched on how he’s shifted his approach a bit coming into his second year at the helm, focusing more on the small details as opposed to the big picture.

Notre Dame

Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey

Irish have faith in Angeli, Minchey for backup quarterback

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
As we learned last year, it’s an important role because you never know when you’ll need him.