Advertise With Us

P-H-M’s Eric Bowers named ‘Indiana History Teacher of the Year’

Eric Bowers (right) receives P-H-M's Secondary Teacher of the Year award on Apr. 25, 2023.
Eric Bowers (right) receives P-H-M's Secondary Teacher of the Year award on Apr. 25, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A teacher at Penn High School was recently recognized for his hard work and dedication on Monday.

Eric Bowers, an AP History teacher at Penn High School, was named “Indiana History Teacher of the Year” by Gilder Lehrman Institute. Bowers received a $1,000 honorarium, as well as educational materials and a chance to win the National Teacher of the Year award.

Bowers will go on to attend the Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala in September. The winner of this year’s National Teacher of the Year award will be announced this fall.

He was previously named PHM’s 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year back in April.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700...
Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
David Algarin, Jr.
St. Joseph County, Mich., double homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Back to the 80s this week
Building in downtown Elkhart to be demolished on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Building in downtown Elkhart to be demolished
GoFundMe set up for families of Starke County ambulance crash victims
What comes next for Michigan City after decision to close Indiana State Prison