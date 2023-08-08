P-H-M’s Eric Bowers named ‘Indiana History Teacher of the Year’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A teacher at Penn High School was recently recognized for his hard work and dedication on Monday.

Eric Bowers, an AP History teacher at Penn High School, was named “Indiana History Teacher of the Year” by Gilder Lehrman Institute. Bowers received a $1,000 honorarium, as well as educational materials and a chance to win the National Teacher of the Year award.

Bowers will go on to attend the Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala in September. The winner of this year’s National Teacher of the Year award will be announced this fall.

He was previously named PHM’s 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year back in April.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.