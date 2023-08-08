P-H-M discusses addition of fieldhouse near Penn High School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Board held an open forum to discuss the possible addition of a fieldhouse!

The meeting took place at the district’s educational services center, and allowed the public to hear and give feedback on things like building design, student usage, and more!

If approved, the fieldhouse will be built on Bittersweet Road and McKinley Highway, just next to the Penn Township Fire Department.

The goal of the installation is to give more opportunities to all students, not just student-athletes.

“So one of the restrictions, when we think about a larger high school, is the number of people who wanna have access to gyms and open spaces,” Dr. Aaron Leniski, COO, P-H-M School Corporation. “Whether it be for sports, fine art, intramural, clubs, all activities. This is another enhancement by P-H-M, an investment by our community in the students learning.”

Officials say approval of the fieldhouse will not raise tax rates. The Board of Trustees will vote on the project on Aug. 21.

