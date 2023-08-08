Ordinance would allow people to carry alcohol near Beutter Park

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A proposed ordinance would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks near Beutter Park in Mishawaka.

On Monday, the Mishawaka Common Council met to discuss the next steps of the proposal, known as the “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area” or DORA.

According to Mayor Dave Wood, it’s a business-friendly idea, and many states across the country have already implemented something similar.

“Will allow anybody to walk within that designated area with their designated cup,” Mayor Wood told 16 News Now. “It essentially gives more freedom to our patrons. There’s been some misunderstanding that it’s just an alcohol free-for-all, that you can roam anywhere in the city you want with an open container, this is not that.”

Those looking to try out DORA would have to purchase alcoholic beverages from specific Mishawaka businesses, such as Social Cantina, Sun King Brewery, and Mishawaka Public House. Those participating businesses then give consumers a uniquely designed cup and allow sales of up to two drinks at any given time.

“There’s rules and bumper guards in place that would just allow anybody from bringing in what they want,” Mayor Wood continued. “You have to buy it within at a designated permittee or designated vendor and only carry within and cannot leave the premises.”

On July 1, the Indiana General Assembly gave cities permission to implement ordinances such as these.

“There are many communities around the state of Indiana that are looking to do just exactly what we are looking to do,” Mayor Wood said.

“We want to look at those public safety and sanitation provisions that we need to put in place so that we can make sure that it works and provide restaurants and others within the district to have that opportunity to try it out,” said Greg Hixenbaugh, president of the Mishawaka Common Council.

