Oaklawn breaks ground on new mental health crisis center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts to establish a mental health and addiction crisis center in South Bend are heading into the home stretch.

In fact, the facility could be up and running in about five months.

The center will be located on the ground floor of the Memorial Epworth Center on Niles Avenue. That’s where crews have started renovating the space that will house the center.

The center will be 3,200 square feet, it’ll have a staff of 25 employees, it’ll serve an estimated 3,600 patients per year, and it’ll have up to 16 recliners.

“And also, we don’t have beds; we have Lazy Boys. So, the average length of stay is somewhere around four hours. You know, kind of come in with a crisis, sort it out, and then, you know, make a plan, and then go on from there,” said Laurie Nafziger, President and CEO of Oaklawn.

At community ceremonies today to celebrate the start of construction, mention was made of all the setbacks the project survived as St. Joseph County’s promised financial participation was cut by more than $2 million and as the organization leading the project changed from Memorial Hospital to Oaklawn to better synch with the health care funding system.

What didn’t change was the community’s commitment to the cause of creating a center specifically for people in mental health or addiction crisis.

“This is about finding the best ways to get help to people so when people call 911, you know, oftentimes right now it’s the EMS, fire, or police. That’s not always the best person to respond, and the jail’s not always, or the emergency room is not always the best place to take them,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller told 16 News Now. So, this crisis center offers an alternative to both jail, and the emergency room, and the crisis response team that Oaklawn is running, offers a different responder.”

“We need help; we cannot do this by ourselves,” St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman told the crowd. “We are the ones who often get called to these individuals that are in crisis, and we’re not trained professionals in this field, but we do our best, and the last thing we want to do is have people end up in our jail that should be in a facility getting the proper help and medication and resources that they need.”

Nafziger says the center will be a voluntary option. “So, anyone can walk in, police can drop people off, family can bring people in. I’ll clarify, though, it’s just for adults.”

The hiring process has begun. The facility will have a staff of 25.

The center will also house a mobile crisis response team that will go where trouble arises when appropriate.

