ND’s potential backup QBs discuss approach during fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame entered fall camp with the starting quarterback position locked up, but QB2 is still to be determined.

The options are sophomore Steve Angeli or freshman Kenny Minchey. Head coach Marcus Freeman told us on day one of fall camp that they would not bring in another quarterback via the transfer portal, and the reps would go to those guys.

Angeli was thrusted in the backup role early on last year because of the injury to Tyler Buchner. Minchey is a highly touted four-star recruit out of Tennessee.

Both guys talked about their approach to camp knowing one of them will be QB2. Angeli said he’s preparing like a QB1.

“Week two, I was the two guy, and I was one play away from there,” Angelis said. “The biggest thing is that you just got to prepare like you’re the starter every day. You’ve got to take every rep with the mentality that on Saturday you’re going to be the guy, so attacking every day thinking you’re going to be the starter and preparing like the one — that’s what you got to do.”

Minchey said he’s more focused on himself than on the backup quarterback battle.

“That’s not my main focus,” he said. “I’m more so focused on myself and trying to be the best version of myself and focusing on my reps and not too worried about where I am on the depth chart. Just trying to be the best version of myself.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

