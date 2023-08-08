LoveWay to celebrate 50th anniversary

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A special nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone.

LoveWay provides equine experiences for individuals with disabilities, and they are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Saturday.

The community is invited to come out to an open house and enjoy food, games, plus learn more about their mission.

“We just want to be so thankful to this community for all they’ve done for us,” said executive director Shelley Becker. “Supporting us financially, supporting us with their time, volunteering.”

LoveWay’s 50th anniversary celebration is on Saturday, August 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.

LoveWay is located at 54151 County Road 33 in Middlebury.

