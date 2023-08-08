Advertise With Us

LoveWay to celebrate 50th anniversary

LoveWay to celebrate 50th anniversary
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A special nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone.

LoveWay provides equine experiences for individuals with disabilities, and they are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Saturday.

The community is invited to come out to an open house and enjoy food, games, plus learn more about their mission.

“We just want to be so thankful to this community for all they’ve done for us,” said executive director Shelley Becker. “Supporting us financially, supporting us with their time, volunteering.”

LoveWay’s 50th anniversary celebration is on Saturday, August 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.

LoveWay is located at 54151 County Road 33 in Middlebury.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Back to the 80s Tuesday; Rain chance Wednesday night
Police release new details after double homicide suspect dies in ‘officer-involved shooting’
David Algarin, Jr.
St. Joseph County, Mich., double homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close

Latest News

Investigation underway after man, dog found dead in Elkhart house fire
3 injured in shooting at Prosper Apartments
Three victims are recovering at Memorial Hospital after being shot at Prosper Apartments.
3 injured in shooting at Prosper Apartments
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Back to the 80s Tuesday; Rain chance Wednesday night