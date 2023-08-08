Juvenile in critical condition after getting shot in South Bend

Details are currently limited, but crime tape is surrounding a home in the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue on the city’s south side.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a juvenile is in critical condition after getting shot on the city’s south side Tuesday.

Details are currently limited, but crime tape is surrounding a home in the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

