Juvenile in critical condition after getting shot in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a juvenile is in critical condition after getting shot on the city’s south side Tuesday.

Details are currently limited, but crime tape is surrounding a home in the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.