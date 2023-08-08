Advertise With Us

Judge orders Landmark Recovery to pay $19,000 for account delinquency

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
INDIANA (WNDU) - Landmark Recovery continues to face financial woes after failing to pay an overdue account.

16 News Now has just learned a Marion County judge ruled in late July that the company must pay $19,445 to the business park where its Indianapolis facility is located.

Court exhibits show that Krieg-Devault, the law firm representing Intech Park, sent a letter to Landmark on April 10th of this year, asking the company to pay an outstanding bill of $16,139 due on Landmark’s assessment account.

Intech Park management reportedly had sent two previous bill letters asking the company to complete a payment. The first letter dated August 26th, 2022 was issued just after Landmark opened the Mishawaka facility.

Failed payments: Landmark switched credit cards at least eight times

Receipts provided anonymously to 16 News Now by a verified source illustrated Landmark Recovery’s history of financial instability.

The transaction history for SemRush, an online marketing tool used by the company, shows that eight different credit or debit cards were used between February 2021 and July of this year. That’s because the method of payment failed at least 13 times, one time for an amount as little as $6.33.

Another court order

According to a verified complaint document, St. Joseph County Coroner Dr. Patricia Jordan, M.D., is asking the court to order Landmark to release surveillance video and camera footage related to three death investigations that happened at the facility within one week.

On Tuesday evening, Landmark Recovery told 16 News Now, “We have no comment at this time.”

