Investigation underway after man, dog found dead in Elkhart house fire

(Source: WIFR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were found dead in a house fire Tuesday morning in Elkhart.

First responders were called around 7:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Myrtle Street on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames and police officers assisted in clearing the home, which is a two-story house divided into front and back apartments.

While clearing the house, first responders found a dead man on the first floor of the front apartment, as well as a dead dog.

A second man reportedly escaped the house through a second story window and was not injured.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, while the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the portion of the investigation involving the dead man found inside the home.

The cause of the man’s death is currently unknown. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

