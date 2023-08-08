Advertise With Us

Humane Society of Elkhart County nearing care capacity

Elkhart County Humane Society nearing care capacity on Aug. 8, 2023.
Elkhart County Humane Society nearing care capacity on Aug. 8, 2023. Iris (left), Whiskers (center) and Tatiana (right).(Humane Society of Elkhart County)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a sign to adopt, this is it!

The Elkhart County Humane Society is nearing care capacity and needs your help finding “fur-ever” homes for a variety of cats and dogs. All adoption fees are waived now through Saturday, Aug. 12.

“We have 55 adoptable cats, 39 adoptable dogs, and three adoptable rats in our shelter, and we are near capacity with both cats and dogs waiting for their stray hold to end or to be united with their owners,” said Robert LaRoy, executive director. “Currently, we have 163 cats, 74 dogs, and a handful of other critters in our facility, with more animals consistently coming in every hour of every day.”

All pets adopted from the Humane Society come spayed or neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated, and ready to be loved.

For more information, click here.

