First Alert Weather: Back to the 80s Tuesday; Rain chance Wednesday night

After a cool Monday, conditions will support patchy fog early Tuesday morning. Rainfall chances stay low for the first half of the day and increase in the afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday, and the rest of the week, will average the low 80s while morning temperatures will be in the 60s. Rain and thunderstorms will dot the extended forecast but no complete washout in the forecast any day. Another push of rain will be around on Friday and Saturday.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a passing shower late in the day. High around 80F. Low 62F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning conditions remain cool and dry with a warmer day before another frontal system moves in and brings another round of rain and storms chances for all of Michiana. Severe weather not likely at this time. High 82F. Low 64F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the workweek will see near to slightly below average temps and on-and-off rain chances, remaining mostly stable with no severe weather threats expected at this time. Looking into the far extended forecast, another “heat dome”-like system has been popping up on some forecast computer models in Mid-August near the July 15-July 18 range. Temps could reach back into the 90s if this forecast verifies, stay tuned as details are ironed out over this next week.

