Demolition underway on downtown Elkhart building

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A big change is coming to downtown Elkhart!

Demolition crews began the week-long process of demolishing a building on S. Main Street.

Locals might recognize the light-colored building on the end of the block, as it was the former home of Christina’s Treasures and Roll Realty. City leaders tell 16 News Now the building is being torn down following a structural engineering assessment.

“This building, unfortunately, needs to come down, because it is a safety hazard at this point,” said Corinne Straight, Elkhart’s director of communications. “We are really grateful for the quick work of our building commissioner, and our inspectors, and the engineering firm who evaluated it, ‘cause this process has only taken about a week, a little over a week, that’s how quickly we needed to act.”

The process is supposed to last through Friday.

