Child in critical condition after South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a juvenile is in critical condition after getting shot on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the child was rushed to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police have not revealed the victim’s age or provided any details about a potential suspect, but they did tell us they’re trying to piece together exactly what happened.

“Right now, our Violent Crimes Unit, as they do with any other shooting investigation, is on the scene,” said Ashley O’Chap, media liaison for SBPD. “We have detectives, we have patrol officers. A lot going on behind me, and a lot going on at the police station as well. So, it’s still very early in terms of the investigation. So, the next couple of hours will be spent trying to piece together exactly what happened this afternoon.”

