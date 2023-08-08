Child in critical condition after South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a juvenile is in critical condition after getting shot on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the child was rushed to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police have not revealed the victim’s age or provided any details about a potential suspect, but they did tell us they’re trying to piece together exactly what happened.

“Right now, our Violent Crimes Unit, as they do with any other shooting investigation, is on the scene,” said Ashley O’Chap, media liaison for SBPD. “We have detectives, we have patrol officers. A lot going on behind me, and a lot going on at the police station as well. So, it’s still very early in terms of the investigation. So, the next couple of hours will be spent trying to piece together exactly what happened this afternoon.”

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigating after child shot in South Bend

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

South Bend man at center of ACLU lawsuit on Indiana’s police ‘encroachment’ law

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Isolated showers tonight; Rain possibly Wednesday night

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Sunshine & highs near average today.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Diamond Lake Golf Course vandalized on Aug. 8, 2023.

Vandals allegedly target Diamond Lake Golf Course

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
There’s a major mess left behind by an alleged group of vandals.

Latest News

News

Demolition underway on downtown Elkhart building

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
City leaders tell 16 News Now the building is being torn down following a structural engineering assessment.

News

Demolition underway in downtown Elkhart

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Diamond Lake Golf Course vandalized

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Cyclist killed in Kosciusko County crash

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Elkhart County Humane Society nearing care capacity on Aug. 8, 2023. Iris (left), Whiskers...

Humane Society of Elkhart County nearing care capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
All adoption fees are waived now through Saturday, Aug. 12!