Building in downtown Elkhart to be demolished

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re in downtown Elkhart this week, you might notice one less building!

The property at 119 S. Main Street has been scheduled for demolition after a structural engineering assessment. S. Main Street will be blocked off between E. Jackson Boulevard and Lexington Avenue starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The parking lot on the north side of Main Street has also been fenced off for safety.

The demolition is scheduled to go through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.