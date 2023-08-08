Bicyclist dies in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 21-year-old Etna Green man died Monday night after his bicycle collided with a pickup truck in Kosciusko County.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, first responders were called around 7:20 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 600 North and County Road 200 West on reports of a crash between a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

Deputies say a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 21-year-old Leesburg man was heading north on County Road 200 West when it collided in the intersection with a bicycle that was traveling east on County Road 600 North.

The bicyclist, identified as 21-year-old Marlan Schwartz of Etna Green, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kosciusko County Fatal Team has taken over the crash investigation.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Leesburg Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, Samaritan Air Ambulance, Indiana Conservation’s Office, and the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

