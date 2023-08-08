Ask the Doctor: Back-to-school reminders, flu shots, avoiding sickness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Alex): “What are some healthy reminders for kids heading back to school?”

DR. BOB : I think the key to a healthy school year is straight forward.

Kids need to work on getting a good night’s sleep. They’ve probably been staying up later during the summer, so they need to work on getting back to a school schedule.

Kids should try to eat five or six servings of fruits and vegetables every day. They should also be eating meat regularly and avoiding processed foods and soda.

I hope kids out there have had an active and fun summer. Try to keep that activity going. Keep getting outside and riding your bike and playing tag or going on hikes.

Question #2 (from Jerry): “I got a reminder from my doctor about flu season being around the corner. When is a good time to start thinking about the flu shot?”

DR. BOB : Flu shots are pretty much recommended for every age group. We usually recommend getting the flu in September or October.

The flu shot season, in some ways, is an educated guess from the medical community. We don’t know exactly when the flu season is going to hit, or how long it is going to last.

Therefore, the recommendation in September or October is to make sure you have the flu shot in time for when the season starts.

At the same time, your immunity will decrease after several months. So, we don’t want it too early and then you end up getting the flu at the end of the season.

Question #3 (from Grace): “I feel like I’ve been getting sick a lot lately. What are some good ways to boost my immune system?”

DR. BOB : Some people have true immune system problems where their immune system does not protect them normally.

However, for most people, getting sick is not due to a problem with your immune system. Sometimes we are more likely to get sick when we are stressed, not sleeping well, or not eating well. So, I would encourage you to sleep, exercise, and follow a healthy diet.

It is also possible you got sick from people around you. So, make sure you are washing your hands frequently and trying to avoid people who you know are sick.”

