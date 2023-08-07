What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find burgers, fried fish, and chicken broccoli alfredo on the menu! You’ll also find a look at some food events taking place next week.

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, Aug. 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers. On Aug. 17, enjoy a car show from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Aug. 10, kitchen open at 3 p.m. - Chicken broccoli alfredo, garlic bread, salad; strawberry cake for dessert. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat. Fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (10 and under), $7. Eat-in or drive-up carryout. For carryout, call 269-545-8280 starting at 4 p.m. for 5 p.m. pickup. The Legion Auxiliary is also having a bake sale.

Fundraiser Fish Fry (Michiana Walleye Association - 13040 Day Road, Mishawaka) Next Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Fried pollock or salmon, coleslaw, baked beans, roll/butter, tarter sauce. Cost: $13. Meals served while supplies last. Drive-thru carryout only.

Corn and Sausage Roast (Osceola United Methodist Church - 431 N. Beech Road) Next Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Corn, sausage, dessert, drink, $10. Also available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hardware Plus (611 Lincoln Way West, Osceola). Call 574-679-4435 for more information.

Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) Next Friday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.

Polish Buffet (Z.B. Falcons Nest 80 - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Next Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat. Cost: $15. Dine-in or carryout. Advance ticket sales only by Aug. 14. Purchase at the club or call with a credit card purchase. Call 574-288-3335.

Picnic and Old-Fashioned Corn and Sausage Roast (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Next Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Cause 2 Reflect Band from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

