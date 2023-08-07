What comes next for Michigan City after decision to close Indiana State Prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - What will life after prison look like?

Michigan City is getting a head start on planning for the day the Indiana State Prison closes.

Last Friday, a plan was unveiled to shut down the prison in Michigan City in about four years. At about the same time, the state awarded a $329,000 grant to help the community map out future development priorities for the 100-acre site.

There are exciting times in Michigan City. Improvements being made on the South Shore Railroad promise to cut the travel time between Michigan City and Chicago to one hour.

Suddenly, plans call for the construction of a new 12-story apartment building at the Michigan City train station.

Although city leaders are excited about what is coming to town, some are just as excited about what is leaving town.

“This is one of the things that I talked about, as far as, you know, what would Michigan City look like if the prison and NIPSCO were gone?” said Michigan City Councilwoman Angie Nelson Deuitch. As we were going through the process people told me I was crazy, that’ll never happen, and I’m like, it just makes sense to me.”

There are now plans to shut down NIPSCO’s coal burning beachfront power plant, and the sprawling Indiana State Prison in the years to come.

“Michigan City is growing and to be able to reclaim this land to something that is positive, and just such, it’s such a huge positive thing for the city. It’s exciting and everyone’s super excited,” said Karaline Cartagena Edwards with the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City

The 100-acre site has housed prisoners for the past 163 years.

The community conversations that have taken place thus far indicate that a strong housing component will likely remain.

While the prisoner component won’t, some of the prison itself will likely survive.

“The prison actually does have, still has some solid buildings. The chapel in there is incredible. It’s beautiful, so we’re thinking about how can we do some historic reuse of buildings that are currently there. So, not totally having to tear it down,” Cartagena Edwards explained.

“It’s a game changer,” added Nelson Deuitch. “I mean, I call it a 10. Because its one of those things that again, with the NIPSCO plant closing, Dunes becoming a national park, and then the prison property. We’re talking 100′s of acres of land and we’re talking an opportunity to development that and create new neighborhoods.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.