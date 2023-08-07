South Shore Line announces schedule for 2023 Bears home games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Football season is right around the corner!

The South Shore Line has announced its schedule for anyone interested in taking the train to see the Chicago Bears play at Soldier Field this year.

The SSL will stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway.

The train line would like to remind travelers that the 18th Street Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, and those using the stop should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street.

The full schedule is enclosed below:

The South Shore Line schedule for Bears home games. (WNDU)

Passengers are reminded that busing is ongoing to stations between Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro Center.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.