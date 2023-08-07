Police release new details after double homicide suspect dies in ‘officer-involved shooting’

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Police released new details Monday after a double homicide suspect in St. Joseph County, Mich., died in an “officer-involved shooting” Sunday in Branch County.

During Monday’s press conference, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said David Algarin Jr., 30, is believed to have killed Stacy Ramsey, 39, and Jerry Longacre, 61, at two separate locations in the Sturgis area.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, Ramsey was shot on S. Centreville Road near South Street in Sturgis around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that after shooting Ramsey and leaving her lying in the street, the suspect turned around and hit her with his car before taking off. She died on her way to the hospital.

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with the investigation, and Algarin was eventually identified as the suspect. According to WOOD-TV, that led investigators to a home at the Sweet Lake mobile home park on US-12 east of Sturgis, where Longacre was found shot dead.

Algarin was allegedly there but took off when officers arrived and escaped.

“While we do not have a clear motive for the murders at this time, detectives are working diligently to piece together what happened and why,” said Sturgis Director of Public Safety Ryan Banaszak.

Police then asked for the public’s help finding Algarin, noting he was driving a black-colored 1999 Honda CRV.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, investigators say a license plate reading camera in Sturgis indicated Algarin’s vehicle had passed through the area. He was located by an officer a few minutes late on US-12, but he drove off and led police on a chase.

According to WOOD-TV, Algarin was on the phone with dispatchers during the chase.

“Based on the information that we had and the two homicide investigations that we were conducting, it was clear that he had homicidal and suicidal ideations,” said St. Joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman.

The chase ended on M-86 near Kane Road east of Colon and just across the broder into Branch County. Investigators said they decided to force Algarin’s vehicle off the road before he got to Colon, where an annual magic festival was happening.

WOOD-TV reports pursuing deputies used a tactic called the PIT maneuver to intentionally cause Algarin’s car to crash into a wheat field. Dashcam video shown during Monday’s press conference shows this crash (see video below).

According to police, Algarin died in a shooting with officers at the scene, but police have not stated clearly whether Algarin was killed by deputies. The video shown Monday did not make it clear, either.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation.

