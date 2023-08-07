Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason coaches poll

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are undoubtedly No. 1 in the hearts of many here in Michiana, but that No. 1 ranking won’t get you into the College Football Playoff.

However, we’re getting our first look at how the team’s being looked at on a national scale.

The annual preseason Coaches Poll was released Monday, and Notre Dame is ranked No. 13.

This is a slight drop from where the coaches ranked the Irish last season, when Marcus Freeman and company entered the year as the fifth-ranked team in the country. But on the positive side, it’s a jump from where the team finished the year, as the coaches had Notre Dame slotted at No. 18 in the final poll.

The Irish will certainly get their fair share of chances to prove themselves and improve that ranking, as they will face three teams who are currently ranked in the coaches top 10.

Ohio State (No. 4, Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Stadium)

USC (No. 6, Oct. 14 at Notre Dame Stadium)

Clemson (No. 9, Nov. 4 at Clemson, S.C.)

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.