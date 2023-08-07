Motorcyclist hurt after striking downed tree in Cass County

Police say the motorcyclist was driving south on Kessington Road when he struck a downed tree...
Police say the motorcyclist was driving south on Kessington Road when he struck a downed tree blocking the roadway.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is recovering from his injuries after striking a downed tree with his motorcycle Monday morning in Cass County.

Deputies were called just after 4:50 a.m. to Kessington Road near Guyer Street in Mason Township. Police say the motorcyclist was driving south on Kessington when he struck a downed tree blocking the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by SEPSA EMS and the Porter Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Mist & drizzle Monday; 80s return Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Expect sunshine to close out Monday afternoon & evening

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.

Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police were called early Sunday morning to the 1700 block of Crystal Court in Berrien Homes apartments regarding a gunshot victim.

News

Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

‘Grapes on the Green’ raises money for Beacon Children’s Hospital

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh and 16 News Now
The event is a part of the South Bend Country Club's “kickoff week” for the Epson Tour’s Four Winds Invitational, which begins Thursday.

News

GRAPES ON THE GREEN

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Sturgis double homicide suspect dead

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Credit: Elkhart Police

Missing 3-year-old found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Silver Alert issued Sunday has been canceled

News

First Alert Weather: Showers Expected Overnight and Tomorrow Morning

First Alert Weather: Showers Expected Overnight and Tomorrow Morning

Updated: 15 hours ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football unveils uniforms for Ireland game

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame will wear a custom uniform that looks much like its current home uniforms, but with a couple of noticeable tweaks.