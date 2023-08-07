Motorcyclist hurt after striking downed tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is recovering from his injuries after striking a downed tree with his motorcycle Monday morning in Cass County.

Deputies were called just after 4:50 a.m. to Kessington Road near Guyer Street in Mason Township. Police say the motorcyclist was driving south on Kessington when he struck a downed tree blocking the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by SEPSA EMS and the Porter Township Fire Department.

