Michigan Street temporarily renamed in honor of Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan Street in downtown South Bend now has a new name… but it’s only temporary!

For the time being, it’s “Four Winds Invitational Drive.” It’s the latest adjustment in preparation for the golf tournament, which starts later this week at South Bend Country Club.

The tournament is part of the Epson Tour, which is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA. It will feature more than 120 of the world’s best female golfers.

The event also aims to raise almost $1 million for Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“The event is something that we really look forward to as part of the casinos, and support beacon in that way,” says Clayton Mason, interim COO for Four Winds Casinos.

The tournament begins Thursday, Aug. 10, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 12.

