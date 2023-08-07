Advertise With Us

Michigan man pleads not guilty in kidnapping, death of 2-year-old

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING (WNDU) - New developments in the case of the man accused of kidnapping and killing two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith from Lansing.

Rashad Trice, 26, pleaded not guilty on Monday to multiple felony charges. Trice faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death, which faces a minimum sentence of life in prison, and one count of kidnapping a minor, which carries a 20-year sentence.

The child was taken from her home in Lansing on the night of Sunday, July 2, resulting in a statewide search. Her body was recovered from an alley on Detroit’s east side on the evening of Wednesday, July 5.

If convicted, Trice could face the death penalty.

