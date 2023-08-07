Michigan man pleads not guilty in kidnapping, death of 2-year-old

LANSING (WNDU) - New developments in the case of the man accused of kidnapping and killing two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith from Lansing.

Rashad Trice, 26, pleaded not guilty on Monday to multiple felony charges. Trice faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death, which faces a minimum sentence of life in prison, and one count of kidnapping a minor, which carries a 20-year sentence.

The child was taken from her home in Lansing on the night of Sunday, July 2, resulting in a statewide search. Her body was recovered from an alley on Detroit’s east side on the evening of Wednesday, July 5.

If convicted, Trice could face the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.