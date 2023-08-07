Michigan 2023 August Primary Election: Races to watch here in Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Voters in Michigan will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election.

Here’s a look at the races we’ll be keeping an eye on here in Michiana:

Benton Harbor Commissioner at Large

Five people are running for commissioner at large in Benton Harbor. The top four will move on the November general election.

  • Mary Alice Adams
  • Tyrone Davis
  • Edward Isom
  • Emma Kinnard
  • Shaquille Turner

Chikaming Township Road Millage Proposal

Voters in Chikaming Township will either approve or deny an extension on the township’s road millage through August 2028.

Lake Michigan College Charter Millage Renewal

Voters in Berrien and Van Buren counties are being asked to approve a 20-year millage renewal to continue to fund Lake Michigan College’s training programs.

If approved, the millage would be capped at 0.8804 mill for 20 years through 2043, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

For more information about the millage proposal, click here.

Three Rivers Mayor

Three people are running to be the next mayor of Three Rivers. The top two will move on and face off in the November general election for the non-partisan seat.

  • Thomas Lowry
  • Vernis Mills Jr.
  • Natelege Zaritz

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

You’ll be asked to show your ID when you check in. But if you don’t have one, you can still vote.

Eligible citizens can register to vote in-person on Election Day at their local clerk’s office.

For more information on where you can vote Tuesday and what to expect, click here.

