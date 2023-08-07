Michiana Crime Stoppers announces fall shredding event

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to get rid of that excess paper clutter?

Michiana Crime Stoppers will host its fall shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. For a minimum $20 donation, the community can bring any unwanted documents to be safely and securely shredded by Integra.

Event organizers say this is the biggest fundraiser for Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 County Road 26, just off the U.S. 20 Bypass and Indiana 19.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.