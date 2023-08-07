Advertise With Us

Michiana Crime Stoppers announces fall shredding event

Michiana Crime Stoppers announces fall shredding event for Sept. 30, 2023.
Michiana Crime Stoppers announces fall shredding event for Sept. 30, 2023.(Michiana Crime Stoppers)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to get rid of that excess paper clutter?

Michiana Crime Stoppers will host its fall shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. For a minimum $20 donation, the community can bring any unwanted documents to be safely and securely shredded by Integra.

Event organizers say this is the biggest fundraiser for Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 County Road 26, just off the U.S. 20 Bypass and Indiana 19.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. CT at the intersection of County Roads 800 South and 700...
Starke County paramedic killed in ambulance rollover crash
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot in Benton Twp.
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Indiana State Prison in Michigan City to close
David Algarin, Jr.
St. Joseph County, Mich., double homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
The Barns at Nappanee hosts 61st annual Amish Acres Arts, Crafts & Music Festival
Food Truck Showdown held in Middlebury
La Casa de Amistad to host back-to-school event to help kids ‘Get Ready!’ on Saturday, Aug. 5.
La Casa de Amistad to host back-to-school event to help kids ‘Get Ready!’