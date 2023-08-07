Medical Moment: Fighting scoliosis as an adult

(WNDU) - Scoliosis is not just for kids. In fact, 7,000,000 people have been diagnosed with it.

There are two types of adult scoliosis. One starts as a teen and progresses into adulthood; the other develops later in life. The second kind is related to osteoarthritis and spinal degeneration. But doctors are helping those patients straighten things out!

Cynthia Friedland surrounds herself with color.

“I just love art and it makes me happy to look around in my house,” Friedland explained.

But Cynthia’s days turned grey when the pain of scoliosis forced her to quit her job as an ICU nurse.

I couldn’t function. I couldn’t sit, I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t lie down,” Friendland recalled.

70% of adults over the age of 60 have a curved spine. 20% have curves treated than 20 degrees.

“As one ages, then the joints in the discs then become incompetent, which can then cause scoliosis,” said Dr. Shay Bess, a spine surgeon at Denver International Spine Center.

Cynthia’s spine was pitched to the side and forward 40%. She had tried many procedures and medications. Fusion was a last resort.

“I think at some point, people run out of gas, and they’re miserable,” Dr. Bess said.

“They cut me open from chest to groin and then in the back, from the back all the way down,” Friedland said.

During an 11-hour spinal deformity surgery, surgeon Shay Bess fused five segments of Cynthia’s spine together, bringing it back into alignment. Dr. Bess says there is no age limit and has corrected spines like Cynthia’s for people well into their 80s.

It worked for Cynthia, and now she is doing things she never thought she would ever get the chance to do.

“I would never have thought about playing the piano before, but now, I can sit at a piano bench and play the piano,” Friedland finished.

And now, she is living life 100% pain-free.

