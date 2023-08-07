Man accused of murdering security guard to undergo mental evaluation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of fatally shooting a South Bend security guard in February will undergo a mental competency and insanity evaluation.

Derrick Pratcher, 33, of Elkhart, faces several charges, including murder, in connection with the death of 62-year-old Robert Pulliam, Jr.

According to charging documents, Pratcher was at the Wayne Street parking garage on the night of March 5 and was loitering around city vehicles when he was approached by Pulliam.

Pulliam told Pratcher to leave the garage and started to call 911 for assistance. That’s when Pratcher allegedly pulled a handgun from his satchel bag and shot Pulliam in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If determined mentally competent, a jury trial could then be rescheduled.

