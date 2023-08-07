Advertise With Us

Last Line of Defense: Irish safeties return lots of experience

By Josh Bode
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Within the safety room, there’s a lot of experience at Notre Dame, but the Irish also added two new transfers this offseason.

Thomas Harper (Oklahoma State) and Antonio Carter II (Rhode Island) leaned on each other to get acclimated at Notre Dame.

“When I first got here, I kinda had to feel everybody out,” Carter said. “But I would say I definitely relate to him because we both transferred in. We’re both trying to get on the field and make plays.”

The transfers have impressed their teammates and coaches on the practice field.

“T-Harp is a great player,” said fellow safety DJ Brown. “He’s been playing a lot of nickel for us, and he’s been doing really well. And then Tone, Tone’s been coming together well as well. He’s a big body, comes down and hits.”

“It’s been really fun to see them in live situations, and competing and making plays,” said Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary. “And then just the edge that they bring to the defense. A little different mindset.”

O’Leary is back for another season, and his energy is still prevalent.

“He definitely hypes us up,” Carter said. “He gets us energized, and he doesn’t let us slack at all. So, you know, definitely gets some sense of urgency on the field.”

“I try to be an energy provider for the guys, so be the example, day in and day out, and I expect that from the safety room,” O’Leary said.

The safeties room is not necessarily as naturally energetic as their coach. However, that personality changes when the ball is snapped.

“A lot of us are a little laid back, quiet guys, and he just likes to yell for unnecessary reasons,” said senior safety Ramon Henderson jokingly. “I feel like we know how to flip the switch. Anytime you get to the lines, you gotta turn up either way.”

“Outside of football, we’re all pretty laid back,” said senior safety Xavier Watts. “But obviously, when people step on the field, they’re a little more ramped up.”

We’ll see that secondary in action when the Irish kick off their season against Navy on Aug. 26 in Dublin, Ireland. Our Countdown to Kickoff preseason special airs a week prior to that game on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

