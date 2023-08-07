Guidugli, Hartman establish strong relationship in fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sam Hartman is slowly, but surely learning Notre Dame’s playbook, thanks in part to Notre Dame’s new quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli.

The 40-year-old is in his first season with the Irish as well after playing his college days at Cincinnati. He started pro ball as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans before jumping to Canadian football.

Hartman talked about his new QB coach and how they relate so much.

“I mean, him playing is a big part,” Hartman said. “He’s played before and done it, and he kind of gets the ins and outs of playing quarterback, and it’s one of those things where he’s a mentor to me. He’s a father figure, he’s a big brother. One in the same. His age, you’re not so old that you’re like, ‘Oh, we can’t relate, but he’s old enough to give me a father figure feel, and even (offensive coordinator Gerad Parker’s) the same way.”

Last season, Giudugli was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for his alma mater. He originally took a job at Wisconsin to be the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but instead decided to reunite with Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame. The two coaches spent four seasons together at Cincinnati.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

