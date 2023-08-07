‘Grapes on the Green’ raises money for Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Country Club in partnership with Four Winds invitational, hosted the annual ‘Grapes on the Green’ fundraiser tonight.

The event is a part of the courses ‘kick-off’ week for the four winds invitational golf tournament, happening on Thursday.

Today’s event featured a food and wine tasting section at each of the first nine holes, for golfers to enjoy in between shots. The course also brought in live entertainment to listen to at the party green.

It was a fun event that was all done for a good cause...With *all* proceeds going to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“You know we’ve raised almost a million dollars over the years that we’ve ever hosted this event,” said Tim Adams, director of sales and catering for Four Winds Casino in South Bend. “That all goes to the children’s hospital, so it’s a great give back for the community, it’s a great event for the community to have this level tournament here in South Bend and it’s a lot of fun for us.”

The Four Winds Invitational will have over 120 of the worlds best female golfers in South Bend for the premier tournament.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.